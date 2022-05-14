MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. MeiraGTx comprises approximately 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,934. The company has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

