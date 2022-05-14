Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MELI stock traded up $72.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $794.96. 872,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

