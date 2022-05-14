Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $584,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,374. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

