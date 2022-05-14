Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $74.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

