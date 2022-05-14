Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 7.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 16,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 188,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

