Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,734 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $370,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 271.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 70.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $266,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

