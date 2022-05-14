Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

