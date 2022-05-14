Metronome Price Down 25.6% This Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005763 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,087,085 coins and its circulating supply is 13,942,511 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

