MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

