Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 762 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 6,651,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.