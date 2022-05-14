Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

