Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

AMGN traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

