MILC Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $268,192.00 (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $5.32 million and $268,192.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

