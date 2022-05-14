MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading Down 1.3%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. 54,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 100,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.