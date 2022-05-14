MIR COIN (MIR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,091.00

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $27,091.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

