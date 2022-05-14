Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $19.58

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 80.8% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $414,379.73 and approximately $237,530.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $19.58 or 0.00067422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 21,169 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

