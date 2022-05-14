Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,590.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $24.70 or 0.00082346 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $522,927.26 and $6,590.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 21,169 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

