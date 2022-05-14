Mizuho Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.54.

PAA stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

