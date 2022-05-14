Mizuho Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.51.

IFF opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

