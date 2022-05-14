Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,088,419 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)
