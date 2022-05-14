Modefi (MOD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,431.00

Modefi (MOD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $126,431.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,618.96 or 1.00010201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00104850 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,887,875 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

