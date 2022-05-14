Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Short Interest Update

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Model Performance Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725. Model Performance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

