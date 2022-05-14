Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.