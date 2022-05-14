Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.