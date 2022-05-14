Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,456. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

