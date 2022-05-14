Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,395. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.