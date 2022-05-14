Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $28,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,862,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,523,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

