Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $59,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

