Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,402. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

