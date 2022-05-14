Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. 1,021,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

