Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $144.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

