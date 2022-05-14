Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $403.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.26.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
