Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 478,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 204,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 90,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.