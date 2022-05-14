Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

