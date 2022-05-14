Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.01 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

