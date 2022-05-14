Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

