Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

