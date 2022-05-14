Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

