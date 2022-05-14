Moonriver Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.43 or 0.00074485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $91.97 million and $12.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,328,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,100,996 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

