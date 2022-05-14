Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,304.50 ($40.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £44.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,772.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,379.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

