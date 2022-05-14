Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.75) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.35) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 501.40 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 508.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 488.75. The firm has a market cap of £100.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($269,666.38).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

