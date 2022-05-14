Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

CPG opened at GBX 1,808 ($22.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.29. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.90) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,137.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

