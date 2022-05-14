Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($31.87).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,724 ($21.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.18. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.51), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($673,973.91). Also, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,136.11).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.