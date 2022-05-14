Morgan Stanley Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.81.

PTON stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

