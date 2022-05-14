Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.80-9.95 EPS.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

