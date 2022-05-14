MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 330,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

