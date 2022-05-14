mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $158,953.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.01 or 0.99823114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00035398 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

