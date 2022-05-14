Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,685. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.