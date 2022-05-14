Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,685. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

