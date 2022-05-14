Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $11.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $251.51.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $16,265,714. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.