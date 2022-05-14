MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.65 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00008640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $78.49 million and approximately $124.65 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

